Four people were taken to the hospital Monday night after their car crashed into a GRTC bus in South Richmond.
Richmond police said officers responded at 9:12 p.m. to 3208 Midlothian Turnpike for a call about a collision involving a sedan and GRTC bus 403.
Callers said the car was on fire, but firefighters arrived and found only steam coming from the car's engine.
Police said four people in the car — including two adults and two juveniles — were taken to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The bus had three passengers and none were injured.
Police said the driver of the car was issued several summonses related to the crash.
