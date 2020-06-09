coronavirus

Matthew Elliott, center, an inmate at Chesterfield County Jail, worked on cleaning and disinfecting areas inside the jail for the precaution against the coronavirus as Sgt. Ted Knight, left, looked on him in Chesterfield, Va., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. 

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that four additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total of positive cases to eight.

Three of the new cases exhibited symptoms, and one of them was a new committal who tested positive while being screened at admission. That inmate was immediately placed in medical isolation, reported the sheriff’s office.

The other two exhibiting symptoms were in a pod of 16 men and were immediately pulled out and placed in medical isolation. Out of an abundance of caution, the other 14 men will be tested even though none are exhibiting symptoms.

The first positive cases were reported at the jail on June 5. They range in age from 23 to 47. Medical privacy laws bar releasing their identity, said the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has created a webpage to track positive inmate and employee COVID-19 cases on a weekly basis: https://www.chesterfield.gov/5028/Jail-COVID-19-Case-Tracking.

