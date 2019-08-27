Four people were shot, two with serious injuries, during a six-hour span between Monday night and early Tuesday morning in Petersburg, police said.
The first shooting was reported at 7:38 p.m. in the Hinton Street area where officers found a person with life-threatening injuries. Less than a hour later, at 8:25 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Montibello Street. That victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Then at 10:35 p.m., police responded to a third shooting in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. The victim in that case was airlifted to a local hospital, police said.
Police initiated a fourth shooting investigation after a male victim arrived at a local hospital at 1:37 a.m. with a gunshot wound. Police said that shooting happened on Craterwoods Court.
Authorities provided no other details about the four shootings or the victims.
Petersburg is a shooting gallery. Initiate STOP and FRISK, identify the perps, and watch the shootings go down.
No robberies? No thefts? Just angry people who have a gun at hand to turn their aggression into life threatening violence.
It doesn’t have to be that way. Shootings of all types happen far less frequently than in the m other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws. It time for our legislators to put citizens lives ahead of gun rights and pass similar laws here.
