Four suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting Jan. 4 in Petersburg.

At about 3 a.m. that day, police were called to the area of 6th and Accomack streets for a report of a person down. Officers arrived and found a male with a gunshot wound lying on the ground.

The victim, identified as Ronald Raines, was taken to a local hospital and died later from his injuries.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police's Major Crimes Unit, working with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, have arrested four people in the case.

The police identified the suspects as Latrell Thomas, Daekwon Taylor, Melvin Lankford and Russel Morton Jr.

All four suspects have been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated malicious wounding, and they are being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

