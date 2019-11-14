A crash in Richmond that involved four vehicles, including an ambulance that overturned, sent four people to the hospital Wednesday night.
Police responded at 6:49 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Belt Boulevard and Hull Street in South Richmond.
Police said firefighters had to extricate four people from three of the vehicles. Four people were taken to local hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
The intersection was closed temporarily but was cleared and open before 8:30 p.m.
