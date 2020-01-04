Police tape
A 30-year-old Henrico man was fatally shot Friday in the 200 block of Airport Place in the county’s Highland Springs section, police said Saturday.

The victim was identified as Rico Rashad Robinson.

Robinson died at the scene despite efforts by rescue workers to revive him.

“Henrico detectives continue to investigate the events leading up to this untimely death,” police said in a written statement.

In Richmond, police are investigating a non-fatal shooting early Saturday in the 3000 block of Decatur Street on the city’s South Side.

A 39-year-old man – he was not identified – was treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds.

