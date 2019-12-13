When word spread that Joey Spillane was shot in an ambush slaying at a traffic light in Petersburg the night before Thanksgiving, perhaps no one outside Spillane’s immediate family was more devastated by the news than 71-year-old Willie Noise.
"This one just hit me," said Noise, who regarded Spillane, 27, as a member of his family after the Ettrick man began hanging out with Noise and his diverse group of friends at the Appomattox River in Petersburg. "When I found out it was Joey, I dropped to my knees."
The killing, Petersburg's 18th of the year, so disturbed Noise that he felt compelled to take out a $1,000 loan from his credit union, which he gave to Petersburg police to use as a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Spillane's killer.
"I had to do something, man," Noise said. "You had to be with us to understand. We're family."
Spillane, who was white, and Noise, who is black, had developed a unique bond that transcended their age, race and cultural differences, and that extended for the most part to the larger group of men and women who frequently gather to fish, tell stories, share meals and socialize at "The Rock" on the Appomattox, not far from the bridge that crosses into Ettrick.
Noise and the others who embraced Spillane — a married father with a 2-year-old daughter — as one of their own are mystified by the circumstances of their friend's death.
The traffic light killing put an exclamation point on Petersburg's alarming level of violence and record-breaking tally of homicides, which hasn't waned this year despite state and federal law enforcement intervention.
The senselessness of Spillane's death is worrisome even for long-time residents who have grown somewhat accustomed to the city's bloodshed.
He was riding in a car with Tom McRae, 70, after leaving Club Char-Les-Manze on the north side of town, a social gathering spot where the close-knit group of friends were playing cards on the evening of Nov. 27. It was about 11:15 p.m. and McRae agreed to drive Spillane, who didn't have a car, part of the way home.
Shortly after McRae stopped for a red light at High Street and University Boulevard — where Joey was to depart — someone opened fire on the car. "All of a sudden I heard, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop, bop," McRae recalled.
Spillane was on the side of the car that took the gunfire. "He saved my life because he took all the shots," said McRae, who suffered only a flesh wound to his knee.
The car's gear shift was obliterated by the gunfire, but McRae said he managed to drive the vehicle to his nearby home in the 800 block of McKenzie Street, about one-tenth of a mile away. "I thought I could get over to my house but I couldn't," he said. "The car rolled on over into a neighbor's yard. I hopped across the street and told my wife, 'I've been shot.'"
McRae said the shooting happened so fast that he didn't see the gunman, or whether the gunfire came from a passing car.
Spillane's killing has been on the minds of those who came to know him since he wandered into their lives this past spring on the banks of the Appomattox.
"He fitted right in," Noise said. "He kind of befriended us, and then we became close with him. All these different characters. He was like a son to me. He did things for me and we went places and everything."
Spillane's buddies can't fathom why he would be targeted, but also find it troubling that he could have been the victim of a random shooting.
"The group right now - we don't know what happened - unless somebody is holding back on something," Noise said. "We're just waiting for somebody to say something, or for the police to find out something."
"I didn't know Joey's personal life," Noise added. "All I know is what we shared."
Petersburg Deputy Police Chief Travis Christian said McRae's description of the shooting appears accurate at this stage of the investigation, but he didn't elaborate on whether detectives believe Spillane's killing was targeted or random. He also declined to discuss the nature or direction of the department's investigation.
Talk within the community led some to believe that Spillane was targeted after a story began to circulate that he got into an argument with someone earlier that evening at the social club on Melville Street.
That possibility prompted detectives to contact club officials and they viewed security camera footage both inside and outside the building. But they found no evidence of an altercation, said Steve Dennis, the club's vice president who reviewed the footage with police.
The footage shows that McRae and Spillane "were interacting with a lot of people, dancing, laughing, and just having fun," said Dennis, who was also there that night. "Joey had no confrontation with no one there. And everybody treated him as if he was a regular. They showed him much love, respected him. He sat down and laughed and joked with everybody."
"We're one of the clubs that doesn't tolerate foolishness," Dennis added. "If there had been any kind of misunderstanding, we would have squashed it right then ... because we try to treat everybody like family."
The fact that Spillane was the only white person in the club did not create any tension, said Noise, who drove him to the club that night.
"He went with us because he worked his way [into the group], we accepted him [and said], come on, man, we're going to play some cards," Noise said.
Another club member, Wayne Batts, posted on Facebook a photo of Spillane that he took at the club about an hour before he was killed.
"This young man I met at my function on Wednesday," Batts wrote in his Nov. 29 posting. "I told him you are my white soul brother. I got in a conversation with him, telling him I didn't know you was white. Later that morning he was murdered. I feel like I lost a member of my family."
Detectives viewing club security footage also determined that no one had followed Spillane and McRae after they exited the club together, Dennis said.
After his death, Spillane's group of friends invited his mother, who lives in Virginia Beach, and wife, who lives in Petersburg, to the Appomattox River to offer their condolences and hang out.
Sharon Bierman, Spillane's mother, said that on the day after her son was killed, a group of officers came to her friend's house in Virginia Beach, where she was spending the Thanksgiving weekend, to deliver the news.
"It was so surreal," she said. "Joey was a really good kid. He was smart and funny and happy."
Spillane's death also has taken a toll on his wife, Devon Spillane, from whom he was separated. The couple has a daughter, Scarlett, who is age 2.
Two weeks later, on Wednesday, she was again confronted with violence when a man was fatally shot in her apartment building on Betty Court in the western part of Petersburg. The victim was the city's 20th homicide of the year. Hours earlier, another man was fatally shot on Cherry Street near the intersection of East Washington Street and North Crater Road.
"She said it's not getting too close to home, it hit home," Bierman said of her daughter-in-law's reaction.
Bierman, who temporarily is staying with a friend in Colonial Heights, said she plans to stay in the Richmond area "until this is over."
"Joey is my oldest," she said. "I want to find out who did this. I want to find some starting point because this needs to be taken care of fast [before the case goes cold]."
Bierman noted that a couple of months ago, her son had an awakening during a Sunday service at In His Footsteps Christian Center, a church in Dinwiddie County that he began attending after living much of his life as an atheist. The message that Sunday was about "flourishing as a human being and living a better life," Bierman said, and it resonated with her son.
"At the end of the service, when they asked if anybody would like to give their life to Christ, my son walked to the pulpit and dropped to his knees and was in tears," Bierman said. "He had his struggles, he was fighting his own demons. But for him to do something of that magnitude just spoke volumes."
