One of three men who robbed a Richmond 7-Eleven store of $400 after failing to break into a closed sporting goods store in Ashland was sentenced to 107 months in prison Monday.
Devin A.J. Walcott, 21, of Glen Allen, faces roughly eight to 10 years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines after pleading guilty in August to robbery and aiding and abetting another in the use of a firearm during the robbery.
Court documents show that Walcott, in pleading guilty, admitted that on Nov. 23, 2017, he and two others plotted to break into the Green Top Sporting Goods store in Ashland.
They unsuccessfully tried to break in through a glass door and then one of them tried to shoot a padlock off a gateway to the store. An employee inside the store preparing to open it yelled at the three, who then fled. Soon afterward, the three robbed the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of West Cary Street in Richmond.
Walcott was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney Jr. Federal sentencing guidelines called for a term of roughly nine to 10 years.
