A Disputanta man charged with distributing child pornography is set to appear in federal court Thursday.
Records show that Travis R. Chapell, 53, is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail pending preliminary and detention hearings set for Thursday. He was arrested Monday and made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick C. Young.
According to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command, that office began an investigation in January on a tip from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.
The affidavit said the investigation led to Chapell and that a search of the U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees records showed he was a DOD contractor. The special agent said a review of the suspected illegal material found it to be child pornography.
Search warrants allegedly showed that on several occasions in recent years Chapell used email to send videos of child pornography to others.
Agents interviewed Chapell on May 8 during which he allegedly admitted viewing, sending and receiving child pornography.
