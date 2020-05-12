handcuffs
Thinkstock

A Disputanta man charged with distributing child pornography is set to appear in federal court Thursday.

Records show that Travis R. Chapell, 53, is being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail pending preliminary and detention hearings set for Thursday. He was arrested Monday and made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick C. Young.

According to an affidavit filed by a special agent with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command, that office began an investigation in January on a tip from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

The affidavit said the investigation led to Chapell and that a search of the U.S. Department of Defense civilian employees records showed he was a DOD contractor. The special agent said a review of the suspected illegal material found it to be child pornography. 

Search warrants allegedly showed that on several occasions in recent years Chapell used email to send videos of child pornography to others.

Agents interviewed Chapell on May 8 during which he allegedly admitted viewing, sending and receiving child pornography.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email