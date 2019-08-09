Virginia State Police are investigating after a Greyhound bus passenger was hit by a car and killed Thursday night along Interstate 95 in Prince George County.
Police said the fatal crash happened at 11:27 p.m. at the 41 mile marker of I-95 north near the Templeton exit.
Police said a male passenger of the bus became extremely agitated, demanded to be let off the bus and began taking off his clothes. He struck the front windshield with enough force to crack it.
The driver pulled over and let the man exit. The man ran to the back of the bus and then into the northbound lane where a 2012 Kia Sportage, driven by a female driver from Midlothian, was unable to avoid him.
The man died at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.
State police are still investigating the incident.
And now we need background checks before people go on buses right?
Don't give them any ideas.
🙄
