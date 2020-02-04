A Richmond man charged in a carjacking that police believe might be linked to Saturday’s shooting death of a toddler was supposed to be on home electronic monitoring while awaiting trial for a separate carjacking case, sources confirmed Tuesday.
The suspect, Antonio L. Harris, 21, was arrested Sunday and charged in Friday night’s armed carjacking of a Lyft driver in South Richmond — one of several incidents that authorities believe could be connected to Saturday’s death of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill Jr., who was shot while playing outside his home in Hillside Court.
As the police investigation continued to press ahead, Sharmar’s parents mourned the little boy who loved pretending to be Spider-Man, Catboy and other super heroes. Sharmar was supposed to go roller skating later on the day he was killed, and his father had just bought him a Spider-Man costume and was planning to bring him batteries for a toy truck.
“A nightmare — the worst thing you could probably ever imagine,” Sharmar Hill Sr. said on Tuesday, speaking softly as he sat with his son’s mother and two of his sisters in the child’s home in South Richmond. “I can’t even explain.”
In November, Harris was arrested and charged with carjacking and eluding police in connection with an incident on Nov. 20. Two weeks after his arrest, on Dec. 5, Harris was granted bond and he was placed on home electronic monitoring. A trial for those charges is set for June 17.
Harris, of the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue in South Richmond, now is a suspect in a total of three carjackings in the city in less than three months, according to a law enforcement source. That includes the Nov. 20 case and Friday’s incident involving the Lyft driver, along with a third incident on Jan. 24. He has not been charged in the Jan. 24 case, the source said.
Tom Barbour, the attorney representing Harris in the November carjacking, said he could not discuss details of the case because a trial is pending, and officials with the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office could not be reached Tuesday to answer questions about the terms of the defendant’s bond.
Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving said Tuesday night that the home electronic monitoring of Harris was managed by Adult Pretrial Services, a division of the Richmond Department of Justice Services. The website for Pretrial Services says that home electronic monitoring is “a highly restrictive form of supervision in lieu of jail confinement” that has a 24-hour surveillance capability.
Efforts to reach an official with the Department of Justice Services on Tuesday night were unsuccessful.
Harris appeared by video for an initial court hearing Tuesday for the most recent charges and was held in jail without bond. He had an attorney appointed and a court date set for March 5.
In addition to the two carjacking cases he faces, Harris also is charged with a misdemeanor alleging that he damaged a door belonging to a woman in July 2018.
According to a criminal complaint, the woman alleged that Harris kicked in her door, broke her grill and told her he was going to shoot her and her daughter and set her apartment on fire.
In 2016, Harris pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and was ordered to serve six months in jail, according to court records. In 2015, he pleaded no contest to possession of a sawed-off shotgun and underage possession of a firearm, and he was sentenced to serve one year behind bars.
Meanwhile, the authorities are continuing to investigate a number of incidents they think could be connected to Sharmar’s death.
On Tuesday, the police executed a search warrant for the 2018 white Kia Soul that was stolen from the Lyft driver. Investigators collected DNA evidence, three 9 mm cartridge casings and three .40-caliber casings, along with other items, according to an inventory of the search filed in Richmond Circuit Court.
On Friday, just before 10 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Columbia Street for a reported robbery and carjacking. The area off Bellemeade Road is less than 2 miles south of Hillside Court.
A woman driving for Lyft told police that she picked up two male passengers and that during the ride, one of them displayed a handgun while the other went through her pockets, according to an affidavit for the search warrant. She fled on foot after she was robbed of personal items in the 2600 block of Berwyn Street, and the two males drove away in her white Kia.
A white car was seen speeding away from the area after Sharmar was shot in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue. Police were summoned at 4:09 p.m. for reports of random gunfire in the area and found the wounded boy. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police said in a statement Monday that they had responded to the 1600 block of Rosecrest Avenue — just around the corner from where Sharmar was shot — three times late Friday and early Saturday for reports of random gunfire.
No injuries were reported from the earlier shooting reports, but police said a vehicle and doorway were damaged in Hillside Court, which is off Commerce Road in South Side.
During Tuesday’s interview with reporters at Hillside Court, Sharmar Hill Sr. said a lot of the problems in the neighborhood are caused by people who don’t live there and come there to cause trouble or hide out.
“There are some beautiful, wonderful people in this neighborhood no matter what people say about the projects,” he said.
But because of the violence and his son’s death, the boy’s mother, Shaniqua Allen, wants to move from Hillside somewhere else and is hoping the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will help.
An RRHA spokeswoman, Angela Fountain, said that the agency’s public safety director is working with other law enforcement agencies, including the Richmond Police Department, “to address all the issues that are prevalent in our housing communities.”
United Communities Against Crime is holding a prayer vigil for the family on Saturday at 3 p.m. near the scene of the fatal shooting in the 1700 block of Southlawn Avenue. The family is asking attendees to bring blue, green and red balloons to be released in the air. The colors represent some of Sharmar Jr.’s favorite cartoon characters.
On Monday, a home-going celebration will be held at 12:30 p.m. at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle, 900 Decatur St. in South Richmond. Pastor Robert Winfree will give the eulogy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The tragedy of a three-year-old dead at the end of a gun barrel is almost unthinkable. And yet, we have ANOTHER child killed by random gunfire in Richmond.
How exactly does more guns and less gun control reduce the likelihood of this?
Meanwhile, the common sense solution of tighter controls on guns is working in places like England where ASTOUNDINGLY FEWER GUN MURDERS occur than in the USA.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.