Keyonna Wise

Keyonna M. Wise

 Chesterfield police

A gun charge has been withdrawn against one of three defendants in a November road rage incident on Chippenham Parkway in which a tractor-trailer driver was wounded after shots were fired into his vehicle.

Chesterfield County prosecutor Joshua Loren withdrew a charge of shooting into an occupied vehicle against Keyonna M. Wise, 26, of Richmond, after receiving the results of a lab report that showed an absence of gunshot residue on Wise's hands.

"Based on that and [the fact] that she was a passenger in the front seat of the car, I didn't feel we had sufficient evidence to prove that she had done anything that we could prove criminally," Loren said.

Wise had been scheduled to stand trial Wednesday with one of the other co-defendants, Chazz L. Gordon, 31, of Powhatan County, who is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, felonious use of a firearm and felony eluding. Gordon's trial was continued to April 17.

"As the defense, we have maintained all along that Ms. Wise was innocent of any wrongdoing," defense attorney Todd Ritter said.

Police said the victim had just merged his tractor-trailer onto northbound Chippenham Parkway when he heard a gunshot. The driver then realized he had been shot and saw a gold Hyundai Sonata occupied by three people passing him and heading north on Chippenham Parkway.

The tractor-trailer driver recognized the vehicle that attempted to pull out in front of him on Commerce Road in Richmond, police said. The driver, who sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening, called police and he was transported to a local hospital.

An officer in the area spotted the suspects' vehicle and followed it. When the officer tried to stop the car, its driver fled. Police pursued the vehicle and it ultimately turned onto Ferguson Street in Richmond, where the suspects attempted to flee. All three were apprehended after a brief foot chase, police said.

The third defendant, Khadijah R. Neal, 25, of Richmond, remains a fugitive after she was released on bond in November. She is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of marijuana.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

