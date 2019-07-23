Three homes, a car and one person apparently were struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning in a Henrico County neighborhood, the authorities said.
The shooting erupted shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Watts Lane, located east of Mechanicsville Turnpike and south of Harvie Road. When officers got to the scene, they discovered that three homes and a vehicle in that block had been damaged by suspected bullets.
A woman also was shot while she was inside one of the homes, and was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Residents also can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
