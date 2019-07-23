Police lights
Stock Image

Three homes, a car and one person apparently were struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning in a Henrico County neighborhood, the authorities said.

The shooting erupted shortly before 3 a.m. in the 1800 block of Watts Lane, located east of Mechanicsville Turnpike and south of Harvie Road. When officers got to the scene, they discovered that three homes and a vehicle in that block had been damaged by suspected bullets.

A woman also was shot while she was inside one of the homes, and was taken to a local hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

No additional information about the shooting was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Residents also can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

rwilliams@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6332

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription