A Hanover County man, who told police he was "the highest-ranking member" of the Ku Klux Klan in Virginia and had been coordinating efforts to "defend" Confederate monuments, was denied bond Wednesday for charges stemming from Sunday's encounter with protesters in Henrico County.
Harry H. Rogers, 36, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery. His attorney, George Townsend, didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
Sunday's incident unfolded about 5:45 p.m. on Lakeside Avenue near Vale Street. Police said several witnesses reported that a vehicle, driven by Rogers, revved its engine and drove through a crowd of protesters marching in the roadway.
At least two cyclists, who had surrounded Rogers' "full-sized" Chevrolet truck, were struck, said Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor and her deputy, Michael Huberman, on Wednesday after the hearing in General District Court.
They showed Judge Lauren A. Caudill two videos of the incident provided by witnesses. The first showed a man on a bike who was hit by the truck and had his foot run over. The second video showed a woman, who had to jump onto the hood of the truck to avoid being struck.
"This was a peaceful family-friendly protest," Huberman said he told the judge. He estimated there were 300 people either on foot or on bikes. The parade was intended to end at the A.P. Hill statue in Richmond, but they hadn't arrived there yet.
"The only purpose for his conduct was to disrupt this peaceful protest," Taylor said after the hearing. "To be a threat and to be intimidating."
As protesters headed north on Lakeside Avenue, Taylor said witnesses reported seeing Rogers' truck headed southbound, make a U-turn, weave in and out of traffic, and drive onto the median to get to the march. Those on bikes surrounded the truck, while Rogers revved the engine and inched forward.
Witnesses told the prosecutors that Rogers got out of the vehicle at one point and they reported seeing he had a firearm in a holster.
One protester, who was in the crowd with her two children and husband, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the driver looked “like he was going to fight" when he exited the truck. “It looked like he was trying to intimidate us,” she said.
Police stopped Rogers and arrested him a short time later. That's when Rogers told the officers that he was "the highest ranking member of the KKK in Virginia" and that he was coordinating 20 other members to "defend" the monuments in the city, Taylor said. Rogers also told officers to "check him out" on social media, she said.
Inside his truck, officers found KKK memorabilia including patches, literature and a manifesto.
"Many firearms were removed" from the home Rogers shares with his girlfriend, Taylor said. Authorities also found a vest with extended magazine clips, ammunition, and a "green grand dragon robe," which Huberman told the judge that Rogers had been seen wearing in media reports.
Rogers’ girlfriend, who declined to give her name because she said she has received death threats, denied knowing that Rogers had any recent activity with the Klan. They've been dating for a year, she told a reporter Monday.
She said her 14-year-old son had been with Rogers during the encounter and alleged that the boy had been hit in the face. Rogers made a similar allegation at the end of Wednesday's hearing, Taylor said. Henrico police said they are investigating the allegation.
Judge Caudill denied Rogers bond after Huberman said he made the point that even if Rogers was released on home-electronic monitoring, it wouldn't prevent him from further coordinating with other KKK members, and that posed a danger.
Townsend, Rogers' attorney, made a second motion for a gag order to prevent what he called "inflammatory" evidence or statements about Rogers' affiliation with the KKK to be leaked to the media, which could possibly taint any potential jury pool. That motion was also denied, Taylor said, since it was Rogers himself who proffered his affiliation in the first place.
Townsend is appealing the bond decision to Circuit Court. A hearing was set for June 23.
Rogers has a handful of prior misdemeanor charges and traffic infractions on his record. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail for a 2017 concealed weapons charge in Henrico County. Huberman said that charge stemmed from an incident at a fast food chain where Rogers arrived in full Klan costume and caused a stir.
He currently has a trespassing charge "under advisement" in Orange County, which means he violated those terms when he picked up these charges, Taylor said.
