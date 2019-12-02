Hanover sheriff car
Hanover County authorities are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a horse was found wounded last week from a possible gunshot.

The horse, named Penny, was discovered with a wound to the side of her chest consistent with a gunshot last Wednesday in the 13000 block of Farrington Road.

Investigators with the Hanover Sheriff's Office are seeking information that would help identify any persons in that area — particularly if they were hunters or target shooters who discharged firearms in the vicinity of the horse's home.

"The Sheriff’s Office asks that all persons handling firearms practice safe measures and always consider what lies beyond your intended target," a department spokesman said in a release.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify the suspect, can call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

