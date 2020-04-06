A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash in Hanover County.
At about 6:30 a.m., the Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 17500 block of Shiloh Church Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a 1994 Chevrolet truck was traveling on Shiloh Church Road when it left the roadway into a field and stopped after hitting a parked vehicle, authorities said.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The cause of death will be determined at a later date by the Medical Examiner’s Office/Division of Forensic Science. The family of the driver who died has not yet been notified.
Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.