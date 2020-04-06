ambulance lights

A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash in Hanover County.

At about 6:30 a.m., the Hanover Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 17500 block of Shiloh Church Road. A preliminary investigation shows that a 1994 Chevrolet truck was traveling on Shiloh Church Road when it left the roadway into a field and stopped after hitting a parked vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The cause of death will be determined at a later date by the Medical Examiner’s Office/Division of Forensic Science. The family of the driver who died has not yet been notified.

Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

