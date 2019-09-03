Shirby Combs

Shirby Combs

 HANOVER SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old county resident.

Shirby Ryan Combs, 16, was last seen Sept. 1 at her home in Mechanicsville, the Sheriff's Office said.

Combs was described as a white female who is about 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and gray eyes. She is believed to still be in the Richmond metropolitan area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription