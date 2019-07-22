Firefighters with Hanover County Fire-EMS battled a vehicle fire that caused a brush fire along Interstate 295 on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded at 1:59 p.m. to a tow truck carrying multiple vehicles that was on fire along a ramp between I-295 and U.S. 360. Hanover Fire-EMS said in a Facebook post that the fire spread quickly into the woods and created a large brush fire. After about 45 minutes, crews had it under control.

Sheriff's deputies and Virginia State Police closed roads in the area during the fire. All lanes have since been reopened.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription