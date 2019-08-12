Artimis Isqueirdo

Artimis Isqueirdo

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help with finding a missing teenager.

Artimis Isqueirdo, 16, was last seen at his residence in Mechanicsville on Sunday evening and was thought to still be in the Mechanicsville area, the Sheriff's Office said. He is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Artimis Isqueirdo is asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

