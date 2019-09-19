Henrico County police had "no other option" but to shoot Gay Plack in her Short Pump home after she confronted them swinging an ax, the police chief said in a video statement Thursday.
Chief Humberto Cardounel's nearly six-minute video account — which was released after 5 p.m. two days after the fatal shooting — did nothing to soften the anger felt by Plack's older brother, Bob Bostock, who anxiously had been awaiting an explanation from the police. After listening to the chief's statement, he denounced the department's handling of the encounter and also the chief's defense of his officers' actions.
In the video, Cardounel said that police received a call a little after 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday requesting a welfare check at Plack's home. The police knocked on her door and received no answer, and after several unsuccessful attempts to contact Plack, went behind her house and "found a door that was insecure and at that point made a decision to go in to verify her well-being," the chief said.
Officers found no one inside initially, Cardounel said, but a bedroom in the home was locked. "After several attempts, after announcing their presence, after calling out her name and getting no response, a decision was made to force entry" into the bedroom "to verify that there was no one in the house in distress," he said.
Two officers entered the bedroom and one went to "a bathroom area" and the other checked around a bed, Cardounel said. "When the officer enters the bathroom area, he is confronted with an individual who was wielding and swinging an ax," he said. "That officer was able to quickly retreat."
Plack then came out of the bathroom and charged the other officer swinging the ax "almost in a cross-x-y-type configuration," the chief said.
"The officer at that point literally had less than 4 seconds to make a decision, although he made several attempts and pleaded for her to stop and for her to desist," Cardounel said. "She continued to come at him with the ax. And the officer had to make the most difficult decision in his life and his career, which was to use deadly force."
"We are extremely sorry for the family," Cardounel said. "We express our sympathies for this horrific event, but under the circumstances, the officers were confronted with a situation in which they really had no other option."
"This was an extremely violent, extremely volatile situation that literally unfolded in about 4 seconds," he added.
Plack's next-door neighbor, Pamela Abada, said Wednesday that she had seen the officers on Tuesday at Plack's house in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court in the Wellesley subdivision near Pump and Three Chopt roads.
Abada said one of the officers told her that Plack's doctor had requested the welfare check. Plack, 57, had struggled for years with bipolar disorder and had been involuntarily committed to hospitals several times, said Bostock, her older brother.
Abada said she heard three gunshots during the ordeal. On Thursday, the state medical examiner's office said that Plack died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A police spokesman said the shots were fired just after 10:30 a.m., a short time after officers arrived at the home.
Bostock on Thursday excoriated the police officers for going inside the house uninvited and forcing their way into the locked bedroom. "They shouldn't have busted down the door," he said. "That's only going to make her more afraid."
And referring to Cardounel's statement that one of the officers had less than four seconds to make a decision, Bostock said, "She had less than four seconds to determine whether the people who just broke down her bedroom door were there to do her harm."
Bostock said he doubts his 5-foot-4-inch sister had the strength to swing an ax, and said that two trained police officers should have found another way to stop her. "Pepper spray, taser, do something, throw something at her, back up," he said.
"My sister, obviously in great fear for her life, was hiding in the bathroom," said Bostock, who is 61 and lives in Lawrenceville, N.J. "They never should have gone into her house."
Under the Fourth Amendment, police generally may not enter a home without a search warrant, said Betty Layne DesPortes, a longtime Richmond-area defense lawyer.
One exception to this rule, she said, is the "emergency exception," also known as the "exigent circumstances exception." This exception recognizes the right of the police to enter and investigate when someone's health or physical safety is genuinely threatened, she said.
"This reflects the commonsense principle that 'preservation of human life is paramount to the right of privacy' that is protected by the Fourth Amendment," Desportes said in an email, citing case law.
"A related exception is the 'community caretaker doctrine,' which recognizes that the police owe duties to the public, such as rendering aid to individuals in danger of physical harm and providing services in an emergency."
Cardounel said his department is conducting a thorough investigation of the shooting that could take a few weeks or longer to complete. In his video statement, he asked viewers to wait for all the facts.
"Please act or react based on facts and not on speculation," he said.
Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Thursday that all Henrico patrol officers receive crisis-intervention training, to include de-escalation techniques.
"We are investigating the matter," Taylor added. "We've had the opportunity to review body-worn footage. We are continuing to work with Henrico police to obtain some additional information."
Police on Thursday did not immediately respond to a request under the Virginia Freedom of Information Act from the Richmond Times-Dispatch that they release video of the incident.
***
When they were growing up years ago in New Jersey, Gay Ellen Plack and her two brothers saw how difficult life could be for family members struggling with bipolar disorder.
Their mother suffered from the mental illness, as did their maternal grandmother and their mother's sister, Bostock recalled on Thursday.
Years later, Bostock started noticing some of the familiar signs in his sister when Plack was in her late 20s or early 30s. She was a creative person and an artist who sometimes felt that her medications were hindering her enjoyment of life, her brother said. She would stop taking the medicine from time to time, which sometimes led to her involuntary commitment at hospitals.
In recent weeks, Plack had been taken to a hospital for three days, Bostock said. On Sunday she went to a friend's house and told him and his wife that her medication wasn't working properly and she was feeling off, her brother said. That was two days before the fatal encounter with the police.
In addition to questioning the actions of the police, Bostock took issue on Thursday with the requirement under Virginia law that a person who is taken against their will to a hospital under a temporary detention order, or a TDO, can only be held for 72 hours.
"You can't treat somebody with this disease in three days," he said, calling for a change to the law.
On three or four occasions over the past decade, Plack had been committed involuntarily for three days at a time, including once after she was hanging around a train station and acting strangely, Bostock said.
"She hated going to the hospital because it was a scary place," he said.
When Plack and her brothers were young and the family was living in Fair Lawn, N.J., their mother was taken to a hospital without her consent and had to stay there for about a month before she was stabilized, Bostock said. He said that the relatively long stay at the hospital was crucial to effectively treating her disorder.
"That's why my mother lived to be 81," he said.
Bipolar disorder causes shifts in mood and energy, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Moods range from extremely energized to very sad and hopeless.
In Virginia, emergency workers for local or regional behavioral health agencies evaluate people held under emergency custody orders to determine whether they pose a threat to themselves or others, or cannot take care of themselves because of their illness. If they meet the criteria, the worker can issue a TDO to require involuntary treatment in a private or state facility for up to 72 hours.
Once a TDO is about to expire, the person can be committed to treatment for up to 30 days, but only after a due-process hearing before a special justice. The person is entitled to legal representation in the hearings, which normally are conducted in the hospital. The commitment period can be extended for additional 30-day periods after hearings before a special justice.
***
Long before Gay Plack began to suffer from mental illness, she nearly died of spinal meningitis when she was 2 years old, her brother said.
The experience led her to pursue a career in nursing. "She remembered the care that the nurses had given her," Bostock said.
Plack got her nursing license around age 21 and ultimately settled in Richmond with her husband and worked as a nurse in a cardiac care unit. She also worked from August 2013 until October 2014 as an instructional assistant at Ridge Elementary School in Henrico, officials said.
She met her husband at a United States Military Academy West Point football game when he was a cadet. They were married around 1985 and moved to Texas, North Carolina and the Baltimore area before settling in the Richmond area. The couple had a son, who lives in the Richmond area, and a daughter, who lives in San Francisco, but they divorced several years ago, Bostock said.
Growing up, Plack had been popular and outgoing in high school and was a varsity cheerleader, her brother said. As an adult, she was creative and kept a beautiful home and "really knew how to entertain in style."
But her state of mind would deteriorate whenever she would stop taking her medication. "It's very, very typical of the disease and it's what makes it so insidious," Bostock said.
In 2011, the Virginia Nursing Board accepted Plack's voluntary surrender of her nursing license after she reported to the board that she had been hospitalized the previous year for mental health issues.
"My sister fought harder than anyone can imagine to combat the terrible disease which had her in its clutches," Bostock said in an email on Thursday morning.
"Gay was a kind, generous, vivacious, caring person, with a joy for life, a hearty laugh, tremendous artistic talent, and a deep and abiding love for Jesus, her family, and her many caring and supportive friends. She did not deserve to die this way, terrified in her own home by police officers, sent there to help her, who instead ended her life."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(12) comments
I am happy that the police officers were not injured while dealing with this. It is sad that she was so afraid but it seems that it was evident they announce who they were sufficiently for her to know. It is hard to say what someone with mental illness might have done.
Janis Peace commenting: I bet if they put the brother in one of these "behavioral health" hospitals, after 3 days he would be ready to leave too. I think he is definitely looking at this situation in the wrong light and blaming the wrong people. Medicine doesn't really "cure" anyone of this type of issue if that's what she did have, it only covers it up like make-up should it be the right medicine, whatever that is. What would being "punished" more for having issues do for this woman by staying longer? It's certainly not an atmosphere anyone would long for so how can they flourish in a locked door environment with who knows who? You might have to eat whatever you are given want it or not. He might want to think about that alone. You might have to watch every single word out of your mouth also so no commentating. The problem with this woman evidently started years and years and years ago so why would more time help? It wouldn't. Would he like to have someone telling him when he could use a phone or who he could call? Chances are she had a higher education in Nursing than anyone telling her what she could or could not do or where she could go or how to make her bed. Think about it. That is a very demeaning situation. Sounds to me like life had been somewhat cruel to her and she was just trying to deal with it. I'm just guessing though of course. A whole body scan and brain study is what she needed to see exactly what type of problem she really had going on. If he really wants to change the psychiatric community this is what he needs to ask them to do to get to the root of many problems. Did the woman have a gene issue? If so, has it been proven? Dementia can start years and years before it happens to show it's ugly self, could that have been the problem? We don't know because now her brain is no longer firing. After watching the Landowski hearing, I have to wonder about their behavior but then she was not on the Judicial Committee. Some doctors might lock up some of them.
Janis Peace commenting: First, if this is the case, why not just release the footage immediately to the families lawyer? Second, "permitted to live alone"? I think it's sad her family and she didn't live closer but that is a choice every American can make on their own. Now, it sounds to me like she came from a very mixed up parental situation at the very least which probably led to her eventual problems. "Maybe" ? No one is listening to me but I will say this again, you cannot sit across a desk and diagnose someone without physical evidence. It's like fortune telling. You can listen to them and guess but that's about it. Sounds like her problems really started when she was young and in her 20's. That is a very young age to start medicating a person by guessing what might be wrong with them. They never get the medicine right the first time. Usually many, many medicines are tried which, if they are the wrong medicines, can do additional damage to whatever the original problem "might" have been. Also, it sounds like she might have been under a lot of pressure in life. Usually military people have strict guidelines to follow in their own life and I can just guess living with one you might be expected to keep up. Sounds like she did a pretty good job doing so however. Being a nurse would be high stress I would think and in many cases long hours. Adding children to this whole situation would add more stress. She came evidently from a stressful background and entered in more stress. Now about the hospital situation: you are given a lawyer and the doctor in charge of you, not necessarily your personal doctor, will try to keep you there if possible especially if you have good insurance. She probably did not like the whole "psychiatric set up" with doors locked at every avenue and the "talk down to you treatment" no matter how nice a person you might be or whether you are giving someone a problem. Also, she probably didn't like being around other patients who she most likely didn't know or know why they were there at the so called hospital. I think a health situation should be treated as a health situation. Everyone says this woman was not violent so why the ax. I'm guessing she thought someone was breaking in her house and she had this as a weapon to fight off the intruder. Any normal person would grab whatever they had to fight off someone entering their home. If she had locked herself in a room and then the bathroom, once the door was opened, she wouldn't have time to think what to do next. Too bad she didn't have a good dog I guess. Don't know. They have saved many, many people. I would just say insurance companies need to start covering whole body scans and brain studies for everyone, this means even if you are presenting with a brain problem. About the Bi-Polar, please everyone look it up. It started being studied centuries ago and still we follow the same protocols practically. Medicine has advanced. Guessing is always a guess. I thought someone said they heard 3 shots but the M.E. is saying she died from a shot to the abdomen I believe. Were there 3 shots or did someone miss or what? Just curious. I am not against police. If you need help, that's who you call. Recently however, there have been many advertisements for recruiting in police departments everywhere so you sort of have to wonder how much experience these police officers had with situations like this. You can train and train but until you are actually confronted, you don't really know what you will do. You think you know but do you really? I'm glad we have police but health issues would be best handled by health people and I don't mean social workers. Daniel Amen, Ted-X, You Tube. Listen to him. It's only a few minutes and if he doesn't convince everyone of his point, well, maybe they need to see a therapist. This is not the 1700's. We have equipment now to be used medically.
For those who believe this lady is dead only because police with their guns were involved …… and since you seem to have info others do not have …. “Where was her family, and her many caring and supportive friends, who knew she had just gotten back from the hospital, but decided to leave her alone in that house?
Yes, she did not deserve to die this way for sure, but the police, hospitals and the Govment are not the only saviors in these circumstances. Hallelujah, and period.
It is very sad that someone in this condition was allowed to live alone...
As a man in my 60s, I believe it has become much more common in recent years for police to shoot to kill, even when circumstances suggest that shooting to neutralize a suspect instead might be possible and appropriate.
With respect, no American police officer on this green earth has ever been trained to shoot to kill or to shoot to neutralize. When I was training we were taught to shoot until the threat to our lives ceased. I am in my 60s, too.
As a man in my 80's, and not having a job that required me to be at the scene of this shooting, along with the fact I have not had the misfortune of living near a city where killing is a weekly, if not a daily event, I do not have enough personal experiences to make a claim that it has become much more common in recent years for police to shoot to kill.
Considering how much stress police are under today with everyone quick to pounce on them, it is a wonder we can keep vacancies filled. Period.
When guns are on hand otherwise harmless situations can go south fast.
In this case.... another mentally ill person lying dead.
"Scientific studies have consistently found that places with more guns have more violent deaths, both homicides and suicides.
Women and children are more likely to die if there’s a gun in the house.
The more guns in an area, the higher the local suicide rates. “Generally, if you live in a civilized society, more guns mean more death,” said David Hemenway, director of the Harvard Injury Control Research Center. “There is no evidence that having more guns reduces crime. None at all.”"
Flaky Drakie ….. "Scientific studies have consistently found that every gun that killed some one, a crazy person pulled the trigger". Maybe we should just cut off the trigger finger of folks who own guns, or get shed of crazy people. Hallelujah, and period.
I certainly hope Senator Creigh Deeds will look into this situation, too. It is Thursday and still the Police Department seems to be delaying releasing their information. That just smells bad...
J.Mark … I suppose you like quick answers because your experience in life shows quick answers lead to less mistakes.
I too smelled something bad as soon as the first comment was posted this morning by either a gun or police hater who did so before the blood had dried. Hallelujah, and period.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.