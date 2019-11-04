In less than an hour, firefighters extinguished two fires at homes in western Henrico County on Monday.
The first report came in at 11:13 a.m. summoning firefighters to a home in the 8700 of River Road, Capt. Rob Rowley, a spokesman for the fire department, said in a statement.
"Initial reports indicated that a person was trapped in the home, but when firefighters arrived, the only occupant had escaped," Rowley said.
Several firefighters entered the home and put out the blaze, which was located in the home's basement, while others evaluated the occupant, who had escaped. The woman, who was in her 50s, was treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital for further evaluation, though her symptoms are not considered life-threatening, Rowley said.
Henrico police provided traffic control in the area of the fire, and cared for the occupant’s dog while she is away.
At 12:03 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Stoneycreek Drive. The back of the home was on fire, Rowley said.
They were able to quickly extinguish the flames at the back of the home and searched inside "for spreading fire and any victims. All fire was extinguished without any injuries including to the occupant’s cats," Rowley said.
The Henrico Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the causes of both fires.
"Henrico Fire hopes that these incidents will remind everyone that fire can strike any home at any time and that everyone’s best defense is ensuring that you have working smoke alarms and that everyone in your home knows your home escape plan," Rowley said.
