A Henrico County man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Chesterfield County man found on a Richmond front porch.
Ernest A. Price, Jr., 51, of the 3500 block of King James Court in Henrico, has been charged with murder and a gun crime following Sunday’s homicide of Harry D. Seigler.
Siegler, 67, of the 6100 block of Allerton Street in Chesterfield, was found around 11:48 a.m. Sunday suffering a gunshot wound on the front porch of a structure in the 1600 block of North 23rd Street, in the city's East End.
Siegler was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
