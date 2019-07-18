A Henrico County man has been charged with three counts of indecent exposure, according to the county police.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, police fielded similar complaints from three people walking in different areas of the county's West End. Each victim told police they were approached by a man in a vehicle asking for directions, then realized the driver was also exposing himself.
One of the victims was able to get the license plate of the vehicle, which led police to Dajon Lamar Pine, 28, the authorities said.
He was driving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata with Virginia license plates.
Anyone with information regarding this offense (if not already reported) is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
