A man suffered significant injuries while crossing Broad Street in Henrico County after he was hit Monday by a driver who was charged with DUI and hit-and-run.

The collision happened around 7:28 p.m. Monday along West Broad Street near Colyer Street, according to Henrico police.

A car traveling west on Broad Street in the right lane struck the pedestrian as he walked south across the street, police said. The driver, later identified as Edward Scholte, drove home.

Scholte, 50, of Henrico, was charged with DUI, DUI maiming, and felony hit and run.

Police reminded drivers that they are required to stop after a crash, and should call 911. Failure to do so could result in a misdemeanor or a felony charge depending on property damage and if there were injuries.

This is the third hit-and-run in the Richmond area where a pedestrian was injured or killed so far this month. Last week, in both Richmond and Chesterfield, pedestrians were killed after they were struck and drivers fled the scene.

