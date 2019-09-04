A 26-year-old man from Henrico County is charged with killing a family member, according to police.
James Thomas Seay Jr., of the 2600 block of Kingsland Road, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after the shooting death of 47-year-old Steven Ray Seay.
Officers responded the 6800 block of Monahan Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found Steven Ray Seay dead.
Police said the two men were related, but did not say how.
What could be so terrible that you take a gun and shoot your own over an augment?
Another life lost to gun violence and VA republicans fled Richmond rather than engage in debate of common sense gun control legislation. The Blue Wave this fall will reverse decades of inaction on life saving gun control laws and VA will join the ranks of those great states with tougher gun control laws that have fewer gun deaths.
