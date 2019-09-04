James Thomas Seay Jr.

James Thomas Seay Jr.

 Henrico County Jail

A 26-year-old man from Henrico County is charged with killing a family member, according to police.

James Thomas Seay Jr., of the 2600 block of Kingsland Road, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony after the shooting death of 47-year-old Steven Ray Seay.

Officers responded the 6800 block of Monahan Road just after 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, where they found Steven Ray Seay dead.

Police said the two men were related, but did not say how.

