A Henrico County man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his wife after authorities found her dead inside their home on Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m. Monday, Henrico police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Brookwater Drive where they found the body of 64-year-old Mui Ung Barron.

Police quickly determined the death to be a homicide, and identified Barron's husband, Michael Louis Barron, 53, as a suspect, according to a statement from the police.

Barron was arrested and charged in his wife's death.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email