A Henrico County man has been charged with the second-degree murder of his wife after authorities found her dead inside their home on Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m. Monday, Henrico police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Brookwater Drive where they found the body of 64-year-old Mui Ung Barron.
Police quickly determined the death to be a homicide, and identified Barron’s husband, Michael Louis Barron, 53, as a suspect, according to a statement from police.
Barron was arrested and charged in his wife’s death.
