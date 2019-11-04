A Henrico County man has been charged with manslaughter in the March death of his former girlfriend's 5-year-old son, who was fatally injured when the vehicle the boyfriend was driving crashed on East Hundred Road in Chesterfield County. Police said he was under the influence of marijuana.
Datron L. Pierce, 22, of the 1000 block of Pleasant Street, was arrested Friday on charges of aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana, driving on a revoked license and driving with an unrestrained child, Chesterfield police said in a news release.
His former girlfriend, Mychae D. Goode, 24, of the 5900 block of Autumnleaf Drive in Chesterfield, who was a passenger in the car, was also arrested and charged with two counts of felony child endangerment, possession of marijuana, allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle, and allowing someone to operate an uninsured vehicle.
Goode's 5-year-old son, who wasn't identified, was injured in the March 19 crash and died two days later at a local hospital. The boy was sitting in a child seat in the rear of the Mazda Protege that Pierce was driving.
Goode's 18-month-old son, who also wasn't identified, was in his mother's lap when the crash occurred. He was not injured.
Police said Pierce was driving east on East Hundred Road when he began to turn left at a crossover, but then re-entered the eastbound lane. An Infiniti SUV, which was traveling behind the Mazda, then struck the Mazda and pushed it into the crossover.
The impact caused both vehicles to veer into the westbound lanes, and the Mazda struck the bumper of another vehicle, police said.
Sgt. James Lamb, who supervises the department's crash team, said lab results showed that Pierce had in his system Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which is the main psychoactive compound in marijuana.
Both Pierce and Goode are being held at the Chesterfield Jail without bond.
