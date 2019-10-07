A Henrico County man is facing charges of murder, rape and abduction with intent to defile in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University administrator.
Thomas E. Clark, 59, of the 7100 block of Horsepen Road, was arrested in May, a week after Fairman's homicide, and has since been held in the Henrico County Jail on unrelated charges, which Richmond police did not specify.
"Knowing Clark was taken into custody so quickly was a relief for everyone involved in the investigation," said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino in a statement from the police department announcing Clark's indictment Monday. "I wish we could have shared that information sooner with the community, but we didn’t want to release his name until we had all the evidence collected to present to the grand jury."
At 11:07 p.m. on May 9, officers preforming a welfare check found Suzanne A. Fairman, 53, in the tub in the main bathroom of the home, in the 7100 block of Tanglewood Road, according to a search warrant and police. According to the warrant, she was supposed to travel to Florida but never arrived.
"The water was running and a knife with blood on it was visible on the counter in the same bathroom," the warrant said.
Fairman was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of death was asphyxia.
Fairman was the operational administrator for VCU’s academic learning transformation lab and graduated from the VCU School of Business, according to a university website.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Baynes at (804) 646-3617 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The Keystone Cops of Richmond were AWOL again as another irresponsible citizen who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense was victimized. A 2005 Supreme Court ruling states the police do not have a Constitutional duty to protect citizens. A 2013 study conducted by the Obama administration concluded that firearms used for self-defense are an important crime deterrent and that there is no evidence that gun restrictions reduce gun violence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.