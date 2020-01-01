A man died of a gunshot wound accidentally fired by another man Wednesday morning, Henrico County police said.
Police responded to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue about 4:30 a.m. and found the victim. He was taken to the VCU Medical Center, where he died.
The victim has been identified as Jayshon M. Brooks, 24, of Henrico. Police have charged Saveon Alando Tyler, 24, of Richmond with involuntary manslaughter.
Police said Wednesday that detectives were still reviewing the circumstances leading to the shooting.
Southbury Road is in the eastern part of the county, between state Route 5 and Darbytown Road.
Another “accidental” gun shot death. Not a “defensive firearm” in the world could have prevented this (apparently having a gun on the premises enabled it, though). But common sense gun control laws limit the number of shootings everyday. Soon, thanks to Dem majority, Virginians will share in the benefits of common sense gun control laws that republicans have thwarted for decades and cost thousands told Virginians their lives.
“ Having a gun in the home is associated with an increased risk of firearm homicide and firearm suicide, regardless of storage practice, type of gun, or number of guns in the home.1 Guns kept in the home are more likely to be involved in a fatal or nonfatal unintentional shooting, criminal assault or suicide attempt than to be used to injure or kill in self-defense.2 Rather than conferring protection, guns in the home are associated with an increased risk of homicide by a family member or intimate acquaintance. ”
