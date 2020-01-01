Accidental shooting death

A man died of a gunshot wound accidentally fired by another man Wednesday morning, Henrico County police said.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Southbury Avenue about 4:30 a.m. and found the victim. He was taken to the VCU Medical Center, where he died. 

The victim has been identified as Jayshon M. Brooks, 24, of Henrico. Police have charged Saveon Alando Tyler, 24, of Richmond with involuntary manslaughter.

Police said Wednesday that detectives were still reviewing the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Southbury Road is in the eastern part of the county, between state Route 5 and Darbytown Road.

