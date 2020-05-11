A Henrico County man was killed Saturday after a two-car crash at Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road in the county.
Wayne Obryant, 66, was pronounced dead on the the scene, according to Henrico police.
He was driving a Chevrolet Equinox that collided with a Ford F-450 around 11:07 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Neither speed nor alcohol are being considered factors in the crash, police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.