A Henrico County man was killed Saturday after a two-car crash at Glenside Drive and Staples Mill Road in the county.

Wayne Obryant, 66, was pronounced dead on the the scene, according to Henrico police.

He was driving a Chevrolet Equinox that collided with a Ford F-450 around 11:07 a.m. Saturday. The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Neither speed nor alcohol are being considered factors in the crash, police said.

