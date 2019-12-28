ambulance

A Henrico man has died from injuries sustained in a crash on Friday night on Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, police said Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Harvey Mayes, 52, of the 1500 block of Foster Road, was driving a motorcycle east on Hull Street Rd when he collided with a vehicle traveling in the same direction, according to Chesterfield police.

No other injuries were reported, said police who are continuing their investigation into the crash.

