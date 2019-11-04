A Henrico County man pleaded guilty to several misdemeanors after an incident last year when he sped around the grounds of Capitol Square in a car.
John F. Landers, 30, of the 5800 block of Lee Avenue, was sentenced to 100 days in jail and a fine totaling more than $1,200 as part of plea deal in Richmond General District Court. On Oct. 22, he was convicted of attempted assault and battery, failure to appear, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle on a revoked or suspended license, and carrying an open container of alcohol.
On the afternoon of Nov. 27, 2018, Landers, alone, in a 2001 gray Honda Accord sedan, drove onto the grounds of Capitol Square at the main entrance at Ninth and Grace streets and sped past the manned Capitol police guardhouse on North Drive ignoring an officer’s directions to stop, according to Capitol police.
Landers continued east on North Drive at a high rate of speed to the closed gate at the Executive Mansion, where another officer approached his vehicle on foot and attempted to stop him. The officer jumped onto the curb to avoid being struck by Landers as he turned his car around and headed back westbound on North Drive, police said.
He then turned onto a paved pedestrian path at the west end of the Capitol and followed it to the South Portico, where he jumped out and ran down the hill toward the south end of Capitol Square. He left the grounds of Capitol Square and ran across Bank Street, where he was taken into custody by Capitol Police on the sidewalk near the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals building about two minutes after he first entered the grounds.
“I am grateful for the fast response of our officers to get the individual in custody following this reckless act,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Capitol Police. “There are plenty of employees and visitors walking around Capitol Square most days, and this individual’s act carried a high potential for injuries to others.”
