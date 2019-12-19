A Henrico County mother whose young son accidentally shot himself with a stolen pistol he found in a closet after she had fallen asleep and left him unattended for hours was convicted Wednesday of felony child neglect in the boy's death.
Tiara Danielle Jefferson, 26, gave conflicting accounts of what happened on May 7, 2018, when 4-year-old Demetrius Jefferson found the weapon and somehow managed to squeeze off a round that struck him in the head.
But Jefferson ultimately told police she dozed off after taking a prescription medication that had been provided to her from a friend, which authorities believe resulted in her son being left unattended for two to three hours.
During that time, Demetrius got into a closet at the family's apartment in the 200 block of North Laburnum Avenue and found a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol in a shoe box that had been placed on a shelf. The mother "indicated that she had seen her son use a container [previously] to climb up into the closet where the gun had been kept," said Henrico Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Toni Randall.
The firearm was kept in the bedroom of Jefferson's brother, who also lived in the apartment. Jefferson "indicated that her child did not go into the room when her brother was not home, and he was not at home when this incident occurred," the prosecutor said.
The mother initially told police the gun was a family heirloom, but authorities determined the firearm had been reported stolen on July 19, 2017, from a residence in Richmond. The owner was the ex-girlfriend of "the defendant's family member," Randall said.
In Jefferson's early account of the circumstances the led to her son's death, she told police she had fallen asleep about 5:30 p.m. that day and did not hear the gunshot that fatally wounded her son, Randall said. She called 911 at 8:04 p.m. after finding the boy wounded.
But the mother subsequently said in television news reports that she had taken medication and possibly heard the gunshot, the prosecutor said.
"She was re-interviewed [by police] based on those inconsistencies, and she provided more information in terms of how they spent the afternoon watching shows and watching movies on her cellphone," Randall said. "Once TV listings were checked, and the cellphone was downloaded, it did not corroborate the information she provided."
On Wednesday, Jefferson entered an Alford plea in Henrico Circuit Court to felony child neglect. An Alford plea means that she does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict her. In exchange for the plea, the prosecution withdrew an accompanying charge of felony homicide.
She faces two to 10 years in prison when she is sentenced March 10.
Five months after Demetrius was killed, a 7-year-old Henrico boy accidentally shot and killed his 5-year-old sister with a .22-caliber pistol owned by their grandfather.
The grandfather, Victor F. Covelli, 59, was charged with child abuse in the death. But a judge ruled in July that there was not enough evidence to show Covelli's actions were willful, and he acquitted the man.
The gun was stored in a drawer near Covelli's bed and was loaded with a full magazine and round in the chamber. Covelli said the firearm had been kept in the garage, but he brought it back into the house after several attempted break-ins of the garage about a month before the fatal shooting.
Covelli was not home when the shooting occurred, according to evidence. He worked as a craftsman and handyman, and had a job down the street that day. His daughter's five children usually stayed with him only on weekends, but stayed an extra day that week because they were off school.
Jeanie Covelli, the defendant's sister who also lived in the home, testified she heard a "pop" shortly after she checked on the children, who had been playing and watching television in Victor Covelli's room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.