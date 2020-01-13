Henrico County officials said there are "no reported injuries" at Moody Middle School and no evidence of a gunman despite a 911 message reporting there had been an active shooter.
Police are clearing the school to ensure everyone’s safety, the police department said on Twitter after an automated tweet at 12:05 p.m. said to avoid the area of the 7800 block of Woodman Road.
A police spokesman also said there was no report of any shots fired. School system spokesman Andy Jenks said in a note to the Moody Middle School community that all students were safe and there was no indication that any students were injured.
Jenks said the Henrico police received a 911 text message about an active shooter.
"However, at this time, there is no evidence of an actual active shooter, and no evidence that our students are in harm’s way," Jenks said in his message. "The source of this 911 text message is still being investigated."
There is a heavy police presence at the school, Jenks added, and officers are searching the school door to door.
"The students are in their classrooms while police complete their search," Jenks said. "Stay close to your phone and email for more updates as we get them."
Woodman Road between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue is closed to through traffic while police continue to clear the scene.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.
Gun control advocates no law will prevent this. Somebody in the school probably didn’t want to take a test and ruin their GPA do they call this in. However HENRICO PD did an excellent job .... our police force is the best of the best
You now what you never hear of in other large first world democracies? Schools being cleared for gun threats.
With national common sense gun control laws in place the credibility of such a threat is SO infinitesimal that students don’t even waste their time.
