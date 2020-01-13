Henrico County officials confirmed that a search of Moody Middle School found no shooting had occurred and no students were injured after police responded to a 911 message reporting there had been an active shooter.
"All students are safe," school system spokesman Andy Jenks said in a note to the Moody Middle School community.
Officials instructed parents who want additional information to go to North Run Baptist Church on Lydell Drive, where an officer can assist them.
"Arrangements are also being made for parents/guardians who wish to pick up their student early," Jenks said in an update to the Moody Middle School community. "Please be patient as our folks at Moody Middle School determine the safest and most orderly way to do so."
Police were conducting a door-to-door search of the school. Once finished, "the school day will continue under a 'lock and teach,' which means classroom instruction will continue normally," Jenks' latest update said.
Henrico police initially received a 911 text message reporting an active shooter in the 7800 of Woodman Road. Its source is still being investigated.
"However, at this time, there is no evidence of an actual active shooter, and no evidence that our students are in harm’s way," Jenks said.
There was a heavy police presence at the school, Jenks added.
"The students are in their classrooms while police complete their search," Jenks said in his earlier message. "Stay close to your phone and email for more updates as we get them."
Woodman Road between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue was closed to through traffic while police continued to clear the scene.
Twenty-one minutes after a 12:05 p.m. automated tweet that said police were responding to a report of an active shooter in the area of the school, a department spokesman tweeted that "police are on scene and there are NO reported injuries. Henrico police continued to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety."
The police department's Twitter account has a bot that scans its active-calls log and automatically tweets whenever the phrase "active shooter" is used, among other buzz words like shooting or robbery.
These auto-tweets began around the same time the region's police departments encrypted their scanners, no longer allowing residents or the media to listen in, and created separate automated lists of active emergency calls.
This is a breaking news alert. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.
Gun control advocates no law will prevent this. Somebody in the school probably didn’t want to take a test and ruin their GPA do they call this in. However HENRICO PD did an excellent job .... our police force is the best of the best
You now what you never hear of in other large first world democracies? Schools being cleared for gun threats.
With national common sense gun control laws in place the credibility of such a threat is SO infinitesimal that students don’t even waste their time.
