Henrico County police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who robbed an Avail Vapor store at gunpoint and fled on a purple bicycle.
Police were summoned to the Avail store in the 4400 block of South Laburnum Avenue at 3:15 p.m. on Saturday.
A suspect had produced a black semiautomatic pistol and "ordered all victims to the ground," the police said in a news release.
"Instructions were given to open the safe and hand over the money," the release said. "After retrieving the cash, the suspect then fled through the rear door of the store and left the area on a purple bike prior to police arrival."
The police described the robber as a black man with a medium to dark complexion in his 30s who is from 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches, with an average to thin build weighing about 170 to 175 pounds. He had a small, unkempt beard and was wearing a lime green traffic vest, tan outlined motorcycle goggles and had a dark-colored book bag, the police said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000.
A gun nut! Should be easy to find. Go to the rally and see who shows up on a purple bicycle with Trump and NRA stickers.
Steve did that go over my head or are you serious.
Let’s find him
Guns are SO empowering for criminals. How often do you hear of a convenience store being robbed by an UN-armed criminal? How often do you hear about an armed shopkeeper repelling a robbery?
Fewer guns = fewer gun crimes
