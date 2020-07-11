Henrico County police charge 4

Henrico County police charged four people with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to shooting of 17-year-old on July 7.

Henrico County police have charged four individuals with conspiracy to commit murder in a shooting in the 9500 block of Crown Court on Tuesday that killed a 17-year-old.

Police said the four individuals arrested are Malik J. Gary, 19; Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, 19; and two minors.

The shooting near Hungary and Springfield roads was reported early Tuesday morning. Police officials urge anyone who knows more about the incident to contact (804) 780-1000. All calls are anonymous.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email