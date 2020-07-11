Henrico County police have charged four individuals with conspiracy to commit murder in a shooting in the 9500 block of Crown Court on Tuesday that killed a 17-year-old.
Police said the four individuals arrested are Malik J. Gary, 19; Thai-Kee Dunn-Brown, 19; and two minors.
The shooting near Hungary and Springfield roads was reported early Tuesday morning. Police officials urge anyone who knows more about the incident to contact (804) 780-1000. All calls are anonymous.
