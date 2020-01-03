Two men were arrested and charged with attempted murder Friday in a December shooting in Henrico County that critically wounded a 2-year-old boy, police said.

Ara Donnell McLaughlin Jr., 19, of Richmond, and Randy Onan Vaughan Jr., 23, of Henrico, also were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Sgt. Matthew Pecka, a Henrico police spokesman, said the two suspects are acquainted with the victim's family and the shooting was not random.

Police received a call about 6:04 p.m. Dec. 10 about gunfire in the 400 block of Winston Street. When officers responded it became apparent that shots had been fired, and they learned that a 2-year-old child had been struck inside a nearby home.

The boy, who wasn't identified, was taken to a local hospital and treated for critical injuries. He was shot in the head.

The gunfire erupted minutes after a school bus had dropped off neighborhood children from after-school activities.

The boy was standing just inside the door of a home when he was shot, according to a neighbor who lives in the 400 block of Winston Street. The location is near Richmond Raceway.

The neighbor, a mother who didn't want to be identified for fear of reprisals, said she had just met her children at the bus, which arrived around 6 p.m. The gunshots rang out four minutes later.

Cars parked outside the house next door to where the 2-year-old was injured were also damaged by the gunfire.

