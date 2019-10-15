Henrico County police on Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a shooting last week.
On Oct. 9, officers responded after receiving an 8:45 a.m. call for a shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive, which is near Henrico’s Carver Elementary School off Lauderdale Drive. Neil Matthew Waters, 40, was shot to death, the police said Tuesday.
Randolph Eugene Smith, who lives in the same block as the shooting, was arrested last week in connection with Waters' death. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.
Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of the shooting.
The Keystone Cops of Richmond were AWOL again
as more irresponsible citizens,
who refused to take common-sense personal responsibility for their own self-defense
were victimized.
