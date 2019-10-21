Henrico County police on Monday identified a pedestrian killed on Friday evening while trying to cross Nine Mile Road.
Police identified the Henrico man as 57-year-old Staccato Padgett of the 200 block of Knight Drive.
At about 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Henrico officers responded to a report of a traffic crash on Nine Mile Road near its intersection with Newbridge Road.
Once they arrived at the scene, officers determined that the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Nine Mile Road.
Padgett was killed by the impact, the police said. The driver of the vehicle stopped and has been cooperating with authorities.
