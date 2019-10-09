Police lights

Henrico County police are in the early stages of a death investigation after responding to a shooting and finding a man dead in a western Henrico subdivision.

In a release, Lt. A.M. Robertson said officers responded after receiving an 8:45 a.m. call of a shooting in the 1500 block of Edenburry Drive, which is near Henrico's Carver Elementary School off Lauderdale Road.

The man's identity has not been confirmed, Robertson said.

Robertson did not provide the circumstances of the shooting but said police are not seeking any suspects.

