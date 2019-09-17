Henrico police are investigating a shooting in a residential area south of the Short Pump shopping district in the county's West End.
Around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received in the 2900 block of Huntwick Court, a cul-de-sac a few blocks from Three Chopt Road.
Few details were immediately available.
(This is a breaking news alert. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.