Henrico County police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that injured another man the day after Christmas.
At 5:50 a.m. Dec. 26, officers responded to the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road where they found a man who had been shot. He was treated and taken to the hospital, police said.
Lonell Marquis Jordan, 21, is wanted for malicious wounding, according to police.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henrico detectives at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
