A 44-year-old Henrico man killed Friday night along Staples Mill Road has been identified by Henrico police.

Harvey Paul Cowan Jr. was crossing Staples Mill Road, or Route 33, just south of the intersection with Parham Road when at 8:17 p.m. Friday, he was struck, according to police. He died at the scene.

Police said the driver involved immediately stopped and called 911.

The Henrico Police Crash Team continue to investigate this tragic incident.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

