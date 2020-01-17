Henrico County police are asking for help after a 40-year-old county resident was killed Thursday night.
At 9:41 p.m. Thursday, Henrico's 911 center received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive, about a mile east of the intersection of Azalea Avenue and Chamberlayne Avenue.
Arriving officers found an injured man inside of a residence. The man, Phillip Duron Adkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are looking for any details about events leading up to the homicide. Anyone with information, including home surveillance, should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.