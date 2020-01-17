police lights.jpg
Metro Creative

Henrico County police are asking for help after a 40-year-old county resident was killed Thursday night.

At 9:41 p.m. Thursday, Henrico's 911 center received a report of a shooting in the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive, about a mile east of the intersection of Azalea Avenue and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Arriving officers found an injured man inside of a residence. The man, Phillip Duron Adkins, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are looking for any details about events leading up to the homicide. Anyone with information, including home surveillance, should call Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription