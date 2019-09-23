Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor has called on her counterparts from the city of Hampton and Stafford County to review the fatal police shooting that occurred in Short Pump last week.
Two Henrico police officers shot at and killed a woman Tuesday in her home after a psychiatrist called for a welfare check. The woman, Gay Ellen Plack, was wielding an ax and barricaded herself in a locked bedroom, where the confrontation occurred in just a few seconds. She had long struggled with bipolar disorder.
"To ensure a complete, thorough and objective investigation, I will continue to review the case, but am also calling on two other Commonwealth’s Attorneys to independently review it," Taylor said in a statement released Monday evening. "I do not want any doubt in anyone’s mind that this unfortunate tragic incident receives anything but a thorough, objective, and independent review."
Over the weekend, the Virginia branch of the American Civil Liberties Union called for an independent investigation, as the group does in every officer-involved shooting. Taylor stopped short of recusing herself, saying she will release the findings of the other two attorneys, as well as her own.
Taylor also said she would "work to ensure the body worn camera video is available to the public," another demand from the ACLU of Virginia.
Janis Peace commenting: Anyone who has ever had any dealings with attorneys knows "her counterparts" will never go against their own.
