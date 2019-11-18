Henrico County's top prosecutor has cleared the two officers - who remain unnamed - involved in the fatal shooting of Gay Ellen Plack, who suffered from mental illness and was inside her home when she was killed in September.
Henrico Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor, who asked the commonwealth's attorneys from Stafford County and Hampton to also review the case, said in a statement emailed to reporters just before 5 p.m. Monday evening: "All three reports unanimously conclude there is no criminal liability on the part of the officers."
The fatal shooting occurred on Sept. 17 at Plack's home on Huntwick Court in the Wellesley subdivision in Short Pump.
Footage from the two officers' body-worn cameras was earlier shown to media members, as well as a select group of Henrico citizens and activists. It shows the officers entering Plack's home through an unlocked back door and searching the house while repeatedly calling her name and identifying themselves as police. They eventually kick open a locked bedroom door and find Plack in a dark bathroom attached to the bedroom. She emerges silently, swinging an ax. One officer retreats to the adjacent kitchen, while the other is backed into a bedroom wall. Both fire their weapons at Plack.
Plack, 57, had long suffered with bipolar disorder, and the officers had responded to her home for a welfare check at the behest of a psychiatrist. She died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
"While, therefore, no charges will be filed, this was a tragic circumstance and I reiterate my call for a review of mental health policies at every level," read Taylor's statement attached to a 27-page report.
This is a breaking news story. Check back to Richmond.com for updates.
