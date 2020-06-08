Henrico County Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said Monday that the Hanover County man arrested Sunday for driving his truck into a crowd of protesters "is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology."
Harry H. Rogers, 36, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery. He is being held without bond.
In her statement, Taylor said Rogers was driving recklessly down Lakeside Avenue in the median on Sunday, drove up to protesters, revved his engine and drove through the crowd. One person was evaluated for injuries.
“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," Taylor said.
She added: “The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology."
Taylor said her office is investigating whether hate crime charges "are appropriate."
An attorney listed in court papers as representing Rogers could not immediately be reached for comment.
In a news release Sunday, Henrico Police Lt. A.M. Robertson said the county police department received a call from city police around 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The alleged incident, according to the news release, happened during a protest walk on Lakeside Avenue.
“Several witnesses reported that a vehicle revved their engine and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway,” Robertson said.
One person was evaluated at the scene but refused further treatment, Robertson said.
Henrico police ask anyone who may have been in the area or have any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Wood at (804) 501.5000, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780.1000 or submit tips on the “P3 Tip” app on your smartphone device or tablet.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated.)
